Remnants of Ophelia

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10 (.50″) 30% High 64 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 46 (42-48) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 42 Wind E 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68 Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will give us clouds and showers today. With

these, it’s going to be a cool, but seasonable day.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy

skies with highs in the 60s into Thursday and Friday.

With high pressure drifting southward out of eastern Canada, we’ll keep sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend.

