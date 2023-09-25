Remnants of Ophelia
Rain today, but get ready for some sunshine
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10 (.50″) 30% High 64 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 46 (42-48) Wind E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 42 Wind E 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68 Low 46
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 48
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will give us clouds and showers today. With
these, it’s going to be a cool, but seasonable day.
Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy
skies with highs in the 60s into Thursday and Friday.
With high pressure drifting southward out of eastern Canada, we’ll keep sunshine
in the forecast for the weekend.
