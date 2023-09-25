Remnants of Ophelia

Rain today, but get ready for some sunshine
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10 (.50″) 30% High 64 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 46 (42-48) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 42 Wind E 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68 Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will give us clouds and showers today. With

these, it’s going to be a cool, but seasonable day.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy

skies with highs in the 60s into Thursday and Friday.

With high pressure drifting southward out of eastern Canada, we’ll keep sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott property declared a public nuisance under ‘Lockdown Law’
Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase, and Rottweiler dog Buddy.
‘I am thankful for the dogs being with her’: Mother shares details of her missing daughter’s rescue
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Endicott man gets 8 years for attempted robbery
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north

Latest News

Showers linger Monday, before a quiet stretch of weather
Showers linger Monday, before a quiet stretch of weather
Showers linger Monday, before a quiet stretch of weather
Rain remains as the weekend ends