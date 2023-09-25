Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The former Davis College Campus in Johnson City has finally been sold.

Upstate Shredding CEO Adam Weitman sold the Riverside Drive property to Birchwood Management Group, which is based out of Hopewell Junction, NY in Dutchess County for $4.5 million.

Weistman had put the property up for sale in May after buying it for $3.7 million in 2019. Shortly afterward, he sold two nearby apartment buildings including the college lot to Liam Burns, a local realtor, for $1.3 million. In total, Weitsman made $5.8 million.

“I am very happy that this group will have the vision to create something positive here for Johnson City and the Southern Tier,” said Weitsman. “I wish the Birchwood Group team the best of luck.”

The sale of the 13-acre property is expected to close in 60 days. At one point, Weitsman had intended to turn the campus into a basketball academy and esports facility.

The college was used as a vaccination center during the height of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

