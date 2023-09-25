‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy

VESTAL (WBNG) -- “Wellness Centered,” a new space for healthcare and healing, held a grand opening in Vestal on Sunday.

The center’s main mission is to give people a way to combine traditional medicine with more holistic care such as massage therapy and meditation.

Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Holmberg said opening up a center like this was a dream of hers. She said she is excited to help people who might be frustrated with one-sided healthcare.

“If it’s not something that they believe in and not something that resonates with them, they are not going to get better from it, they are not going to feel good,” said Holmberg. “I would like to meet someone where they are at and offer them all of the things instead of just one side or the other and that way, we can work together for their healing.”

The center will function on a subscription-based model where people can pay a low monthly fee and utilize the resources of the place as many times as they like.

Wellness Centered is located at 400 Plaza Dr. Suite C in Vestal.

