70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and SUV that occurred in Endwell Tuesday morning.

Around 7:49 a.m., troopers responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of Country Club Road and Hooper Road in the Town of Union. According to police, a 70-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 70-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the SUV is a 76-year-old woman.

Other details about the crash were not confirmed by police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County
The moss house
Broome County’s first ‘forest school,’ the Moss House opens in Endicott
One of the massage therapy rooms at the Wellness Centered in Vestal.
‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy

Latest News

UHS recognized among ‘America’s Best Employers by State’ by Forbes
Sidney woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl
Woman sentenced for striking teen with vehicle in Delaware County
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk