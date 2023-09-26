70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and SUV that occurred in Endwell Tuesday morning.

Around 7:49 a.m., troopers responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of Country Club Road and Hooper Road in the Town of Union. According to police, a 70-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 70-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the SUV is a 76-year-old woman.

Other details about the crash were not confirmed by police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

