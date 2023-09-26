Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop Game 1 of Eastern League Championship Series 9-6 to Erie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series 9-6 to the Erie Seawolves at Mirabito Stadium on Monday night.

With this win, Erie needs just one more victory to clinch the series.

Binghamton jumped out to an early lead in the first inning as Kevin Parada hit an RBI-single and JT Schwartz drove in a run on a ground ball to make it 2-0 Rumble Ponies.

They extended their lead in the second as Rhylan Thomas hit a ground-rule double to score Rowdey Jordan.

In the fourth though, Erie started their comeback. Ben Malgeri hit an RBI-double to make it 3-1. Then in the fifth, Danny Serretti got a sacrifice fly to pull the Seawolves within one. Erie then took the lead for the first time as Jake Holton hit a 2-run home run to make it 4-3.

The Seawolves continued to score in the sixth as Trei Cruz and Serretti each drove in runs to make it 6-3 Erie.

In the bottom part of the frame, Drew Gilbert hit a towering 3-run shot to right field to tie the ballgame up.

The next inning though, Erie retook the lead off an Eliezer Alfonso RBI-double, then Daniel Cabrera and Alfonso drove in runs in the ninth to make it a 9-6 final.

Next up, the teams will play Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Erie and the Rumble Ponies need a win if they want to keep their season alive.

