Broome County Health Department delivers 1,300 air filters to classrooms

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar visited Maine-Endwell High School to present the new high-efficiency particular air filters, or HEPA, which will be placed throughout schools and daycares within the county.

Broome County Public Health Director Mary McFadden said the HEPA filters will be placed in classrooms to help remove airborne contaminants, including viruses. She said the improved air quality can help keep children healthier and in school.

“The HEPA filter can help those who might suffer from asthma or environmental allergies,” said McFadden “Also, they can be used in situations like what we saw this summer with the Canadian wildfires,”

McFadden said the air filter limits exposure to viruses that tend to spread in schools during the cold weather months helping students stay healthy.

“As we enter the fall and winter seasons and we start to gather with people more frequently indoors we expose ourselves to an arrange of respiratory viruses like RSV, COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold,” McFadden said.

She said the health department delivered more than 1,300 stand-alone air filters, which were purchased with the New York State Department of Health-Health Research Inc. grant funds that were provided during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

