Dog Walking Forecast--Hershey
Early clouds and showers
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy later in
the day. 0-T” 20% High 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (36-44) Wind E 3-8 mph
The remnants of T.S. Ophelia haven’t moved much or far enough east. We’ll have mostly
cloudy skies with some early showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy later in the
afternoon.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s Wednesday.
A change, a low moving along the coast will give us increasing clouds Thursday with
some rain and showers Friday.
We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine
in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue
Monday.
