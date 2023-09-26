Dog Walking Forecast--Hershey

Early clouds and showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy later in

the day. 0-T” 20% High 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (36-44) Wind E 3-8 mph

The remnants of T.S. Ophelia haven’t moved much or far enough east. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies with some early showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy later in the

afternoon.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s Wednesday.

A change, a low moving along the coast will give us increasing clouds Thursday with

some rain and showers Friday.

We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue

Monday.

