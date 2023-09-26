A few early showers
Some late day sun
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy later in
the day. 0-T” 20% High 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (36-44) Wind E 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 (62-68) Wind E 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Wind E 3-8 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 66 Low 50
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 30% High 66 Low 50
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52
The remnants of T.S. Ophelia haven’t moved much or far enough east. We’ll have mostly
cloudy skies with some early showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy later in the
afternoon.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s Wednesday.
A change, a low moving along the coast will give us increasing clouds Thursday with
some rain and showers Friday.
We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine
in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue
Monday.
