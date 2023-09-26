A few early showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy later in

the day. 0-T” 20% High 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (36-44) Wind E 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 (62-68) Wind E 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Wind E 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 66 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 30% High 66 Low 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52

The remnants of T.S. Ophelia haven’t moved much or far enough east. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies with some early showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy later in the

afternoon.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s Wednesday.

A change, a low moving along the coast will give us increasing clouds Thursday with

some rain and showers Friday.

We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue

Monday.

