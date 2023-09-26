Jury convicts Lisle man on weapons charge

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the verdict in a trial of a man who was indicted on weapons charges.

A Broome County jury found Justin J. Knapp, of Lisle, guilty of criminal possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. The trial lasted four days.

On Jan. 14, Knapp possessed an illegal .22 caliber handgun. New York State Police investigating an incident in the Town of Lisle attempted to stop a vehicle in which Knapp was a passenger in Newark Valley.

The vehicle did not stop and after a pursuit, the vehicle crashed in the area od Whiting Hill and Killawog Hill roads in Lisle. Knapp was observed throwing the gun out of the window.

The district attorney’s office noted that Knapp has felony convictions for robbery in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

He is facing two to four and up to 15 years to life in prison. A sentencing date has not been announced.

