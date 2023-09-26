DICKINSON (WBNG) -- You are invited to join the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Otsiningo Park.

The walk will be held on Oct. 15. Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. and the walk itself begins at 10:30 a.m. For registration information, follow this link. The walk is free to participate.

There will be food trucks, a live band, Zumba, a UHS raffle tent, the Mammogram Mobile from Lourdes Hospital and Survivor goodies. But new to this year, there will be a “Pink Out Tent” with BOCES Cosmetology School, the “Garden of Hope,” and even more!

12 News anchors Kaitlin Pearson and Keith Jouganatos and Around the Tiers Co-Host Julia Laude will be at the walk.

The walk is a non-competitive event and is under 3 miles.

