As October approaches the weather will warm up

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Areas of frost are possible. Low: 35-45

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 62-67

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Some frost could develop. Low: 38-46

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is slowly building in through the evening and it will be a chilly night ahead as drier air arrives. Overnight lows could support frost in the coldest locations. Lows likely range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. Thursday looks quiet, too with sun and clouds.

By Friday, the weather looks a bit unsettled as an upper level low, currently in the western Great Lakes region, slides eastward into the northeast. We are keeping the chance of precipitation low; at around 30%.

The weekend does still look dry and sunny with warmer weather expected. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and possibly stay there into next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County
The moss house
Broome County’s first ‘forest school,’ the Moss House opens in Endicott
One of the massage therapy rooms at the Wellness Centered in Vestal.
‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
As October approaches the weather will warm up
wbng
Mostly cloudy
Brighter times coming
Brighter skies are not far away
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Brighter skies are not far away