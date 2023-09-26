As October approaches the weather will warm up

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Areas of frost are possible. Low: 35-45

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 62-67

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Some frost could develop. Low: 38-46

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is slowly building in through the evening and it will be a chilly night ahead as drier air arrives. Overnight lows could support frost in the coldest locations. Lows likely range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. Thursday looks quiet, too with sun and clouds.

By Friday, the weather looks a bit unsettled as an upper level low, currently in the western Great Lakes region, slides eastward into the northeast. We are keeping the chance of precipitation low; at around 30%.

The weekend does still look dry and sunny with warmer weather expected. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and possibly stay there into next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.