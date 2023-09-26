Sen. Fetterman introduces ‘Universal School Meals Program Act’

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Senator John Fetterman (D, PA) introduced the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023.

The bill would provide free breakfast, lunch and dinner to every student. Fetterman’s office said the bill would help ensure no child in the country would be hungry. The bill was originally authored by Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT),

“It is downright cruel that we are letting our children in America go hungry,” said Fetterman in a news release. “No child in America should be worried about if they are going to be able to get breakfast, lunch, or dinner. I am proud and honored to co-sponsor this bill that will finally make sure that our children are fed.”

The act would provide meals to any child that is school-aged. It would also increase the reimbursement rate for school meals, reimburse schools for previously accrued school lunch debt, provide incentives for local food procurement and provide free summer meals to low-income children.

Fetterman is the Chair of the Committee on Agriculture Subcommittee on Food & Nutrition.

