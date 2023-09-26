September marks Veteran Suicide Awareness Month

OWEGO (WBNG) - September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Certain communities are more vulnerable to mental health challenges, such as our veterans. As a result, September is also a time to recognize Veteran Suicide Awareness Month.

According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the suicide rate for veterans is 57% greater than for non-veterans.

While all veterans can be affected by mental illness, Director Michael Middaugh of Veterans Services for Tioga County mentioned the first year after service is a critical time.

“We teach our men and women how to go to war, we don’t teach them how to come home,” said Middaugh. “We know that through the data and the research that when they separate from their military service, that first year of separation is what’s known as the ‘deadly gap’ when they’re most susceptible to the stressors of life to the transition.”

To navigate the separation, the Owego location offers the national program Onward Ops available to residents, the ETS Sponsorship Program. This is one of many programs they offer to our servicemen and women.

“We work with them from a year out of their separation date and we stay with them up to a year after to help make that transition as smooth and painless as possible for them to reduce that stress to give them focus, to give them purpose,” said Middaugh.

Tioga County also offers the national program Mental Health First Aid, which is an early intervention training for vets, military and their families. Focus is on how to alleviate the stigma, identify what a mental health challenge is and how to reach out a hand for those suffering on their own.

When it comes to veterans of any age, there are some general signs to look out for when it comes to mental health. Keep a close eye on if someone becomes more withdrawn than normal, has mood swings, change habits, if they isolate themselves, etc.

Another resource to keep in mind is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. By selecting ‘1,’ a caller will be connected with a Veteran Support Specialist.

“It’s okay to not be okay,” said Middaugh. “We want to help.”

