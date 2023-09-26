Sidney woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- According to a press release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, a Sidney woman pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court on charges of sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

On Sept. 25, Mary E. Cutting, 41, admitted under oath in Delaware County Court to the criminal sale of a controlled substance, fentanyl, to a person in the Village of Sydney. This occurred on Jan. 19, 2023.

The office said that the defendant is expected to be sentenced to three years of incarceration and two years of post-release supervision.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance, and the sale of it in our communities cannot be tolerated,” said Smith. “My office will continue to work with the New York State Police to remove illegal drugs from our county.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.