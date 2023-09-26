‘They’re not pets:’ Veterans with service dogs reflect on companionship

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Service dogs are not just used for physical disabilities but for mental disabilities as well.

Jeff Krieder is a retired Iraq combat veteran, who has had his dog Abby since 2020. Due to his time in Iraq, he suffers from anxiety, PTSD and depression. He explained, that in 2019 he hit rock bottom and tried to commit suicide. After hitting his low point, his counselor suggested he get a service dog and from then on he never looked back.

“She’s been on trains, planes, boats and basically got me back to the person I used to be,” Kreider said.

Krieder and Abby are now volunteer advocates for “Stand With Me,” a non-profit. He is a spokesperson, giving presentations to the public on service dog work.

Shane Phipps is another combat veteran. Currently, he is with his second service dog, Siggi. He said it was hard for him when his first service dog died.

“My PTSD tried to play Mary hell with me,” Phipps said. “I started isolating myself again and hiding out in my office away from my family away from everybody. I didn’t go out, I didn’t go out with friends or people and stuff that I liked to do; I didn’t do.”

After much convincing from his wife, Phipps decided to get another dog. That is when he found the “Stand With Me” organization. Now, he couldn’t imagine his life without Siggi.

“When you don’t have the help. When you don’t have the ability to get or to voice that you need help and you do not know what to do or how to say it or how to reach out. If you have a dog they pick up on it,” Phipps said.

If each of them could say something to the community about service dogs it would be to respect the handler.

“Most dogs have a job to do and my advice is the best way to interact with a service dog is: Don’t,” Krieder said. “Ignore them if you see them. If they’re not paying attention to their human or handler they could miss a warning sign that could be life-threatening.”

Phipps explained that sometimes when people can’t see the mental disability they automatically think people are lying.

“People need to understand that even though we got them; they’re not pets,” Phipps said. “They’re friends, family members and teammates. Everything a veteran needs when a veteran is not with his family.”

Francess McMahon, also known as Murph, is the Founder & Director of the Stand with Me organization. Starting from a small training business to growing into a 501c3 non-profit, she is grateful to be able to help veterans gain a better quality of life with their dogs.

“The favorite part that I have with operating and helping veterans is the feedback they give me on how much it has impacted their quality of life,” McMahon said.

Because of this lack of knowledge and etiquette from the public to service dogs and their laws that Stand with Me has noticed, it hopes to start an educational program in 2024 to help the community and businesses understand them better.

They are currently trying to raise funds for this program. If you would like to donate or get more information you can email fundraising@standwithme.org or click here for more information.

September is service dog awareness month.

