Top Five Plays of the Week (9-25-23)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the video above to see the Top Five Plays of the Week!

#5 - Delhi’s Tanner Bracchy catches a tipped pass from Chuck Haight for a touchdown in their 56-28 loss to Tioga

#4 - Waverly’s Jake VanHouten makes a great touchdown catch during his team’s 45-8 win over Elmira

#3 - Oxford’s Richard Hunter makes two defenders fall to the ground as he breaks off a long touchdown run in his team’s 44-6 loss to Groton

#2 - Norwich quarterback Steven Dowdall escapes pressure to throw a touchdown pass to Joshua Lindridge in his team’s 49-21 loss to Horseheads

#1 - Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Jacek Teribury makes multiple defenders miss as he scores a long touchdown run in his team’s 26-6 win over Deposit-Hancock

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
One of the massage therapy rooms at the Wellness Centered in Vestal.
‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy
The moss house
Broome County’s first ‘forest school,’ the Moss House opens in Endicott

Latest News

Top Five Plays of the Week (9-25-23)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop Game 1 of Eastern League Championship Series 9-6 to Erie
Binghamton Rumble Ponies player Rowdey Jordan (8) crosses home plate during his team's loss to...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop Game 1 of Eastern League Championship Series 9-6 to Erie
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Sunday EL Championship Game against Erie postponed to Monday