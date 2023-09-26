Top Five Plays of the Week (9-25-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the video above to see the Top Five Plays of the Week!

#5 - Delhi’s Tanner Bracchy catches a tipped pass from Chuck Haight for a touchdown in their 56-28 loss to Tioga

#4 - Waverly’s Jake VanHouten makes a great touchdown catch during his team’s 45-8 win over Elmira

#3 - Oxford’s Richard Hunter makes two defenders fall to the ground as he breaks off a long touchdown run in his team’s 44-6 loss to Groton

#2 - Norwich quarterback Steven Dowdall escapes pressure to throw a touchdown pass to Joshua Lindridge in his team’s 49-21 loss to Horseheads

#1 - Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Jacek Teribury makes multiple defenders miss as he scores a long touchdown run in his team’s 26-6 win over Deposit-Hancock

