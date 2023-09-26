Town of Richford saves $250,00 by purchasing building from Lourdes Hospital

RICHFORD (WBNG) -- The Town of Richford recently purchased a building previously owned by Lourdes Hospital which they are planning to turn into a new town hall.

Town Supervisor Charles Davis said for the past nine to ten years they have been saving up to obtain a new building for its town hall and when Lourdes announced they were moving they decided to take the opportunity.

Davis said their old building was in bad shape and they were in desperate need of a new building.

“There was no office space in there for our code enforcement officer or myself,” said Davis " The town clerk’s office was basically a closet.”

Davis said the purchase saved the town $250,000 and believes they will be completely done with renovations by next spring.

