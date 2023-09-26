Town of Richford saves $250,00 by purchasing building from Lourdes Hospital

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFORD (WBNG) -- The Town of Richford recently purchased a building previously owned by Lourdes Hospital which they are planning to turn into a new town hall.

Town Supervisor Charles Davis said for the past nine to ten years they have been saving up to obtain a new building for its town hall and when Lourdes announced they were moving they decided to take the opportunity.

Davis said their old building was in bad shape and they were in desperate need of a new building.

“There was no office space in there for our code enforcement officer or myself,” said Davis " The town clerk’s office was basically a closet.”

Davis said the purchase saved the town $250,000 and believes they will be completely done with renovations by next spring.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
One of the massage therapy rooms at the Wellness Centered in Vestal.
‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy
The moss house
Broome County’s first ‘forest school,’ the Moss House opens in Endicott

Latest News

Quincy City Council hears updates on drop-off recycling, road improvement projects
Kimber Biggs, the sister of Mikelle Biggs, hasn't stopped advocating for her sister and now...
Mikelle Biggs' sister hired to help police with missing person cases
Metro Parks will hold a meeting Tuesday to help determine the future of Brookmeade Park in West...
Brookmeade Park idea meeting Tuesday
The father of a man who was hit and killed by a driver while helping those injured in a crash...
Dad describes big heart of good Samaritan killed in crash on Loop 202
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 9/25