Tri-Cities Opera to present 'I Am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams'

(Tri-Cities Opera)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tri-Cities Opera announced that “I Am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” will be performed next month.

The performances will be held on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. They will be held at The Opera Center at 315 Clinton St. in Binghamton.

The performance is described as, “The story of two immigrants. Rosa is an undocumented Mexican immigrant awaiting deportation. Singa, Rosa’s court-appointed attorney, is an ethnically Chinese immigrant from Indonesia, living in the U.S. on a green card. Taking place in Rosa’s cell, the opera explores the parallel, yet varied, immigration experiences of both women.”

The opera is composed by Jorge Sosa along with creator and librettist Cerise Lim Jacobs.

It is around 90 minutes long and will not have an intermission.

For more information about the opera and Tri-Cities Opera, follow this link.

