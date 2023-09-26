UHS recognized among ‘America’s Best Employers by State’ by Forbes

(WBNG) -- UHS has been included in Forbes magazine’s annual list of “America’s Best Employers by State.”

“Earning a place on this prestigious list is a testament to our extraordinary team and culture,” said President & CEO of UHS John M. Carrigg. “UHS’ inclusion demonstrates our ongoing commitment to excellence, diversity and employee well-being.”

For its recognition, UHS said it takes pride in its commitment to New York’s Southern Tier and believes its caregivers and employees are fundamental to delivering exceptional care.

“We’re more than just a team; we’re a close-knit community who nurture and uplift each other,” said Human Resources & Chief Human Resource Officer Vice President Sheri Lamoureux. “Our employees are the heartbeat of our unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality care. The Forbes ranking not only recognizes the importance of our employees but also serves as a heartfelt thank you for the dedication and hard work of our exceptional teams.”

To create the list, Forbes surveyed more than 70,000 employees across the United States on factors such as working conditions, compensation and advancement potential.

For the full list, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.