Woman sentenced for striking teen with vehicle in Delaware County

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, a Sidney woman was sentenced for aggravated vehicular assault in Delaware County Court on Monday.

Courtni N. Baker, 32, had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a class C felony and aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Those charges stem from an incident where she struck and severely hurt a teenage student walking home from school in February.

As part of her guilty plea, Baker admitted that she consumed several vodka drinks at the now-closed Ermeti’s Community Lounge before she drove off. The owner of the bar said the closure of his business was not related to her guilty plea.

Baker was sentenced to an indeterminate term of state prison with a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years for the aggravated vehicular assault conviction.

An additional concurrent year sentencing for the aggravated DWI. Baker was given fines that totaled $2,270 and was ordered to have her license revoked.

