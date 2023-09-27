Broome-Tioga BOCES introduces new ACE program

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Sep. 27, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar joined Broome-Tioga BOCES officials at the Binghamton Boys & Girls Club as they unveiled a new BOCES program called ACE, or Academic Center for Excellence, Middle School.

Assistant Principal for East Learning Center at BOCES and Supervisor for ACE Middle School Laura Karlson said the program runs each weekday at the club and is one of a few new Broome-Tioga BOCES programs in place this fall. The program is designed to help students in an environment where they not only gain knowledge but also apply it to real-world scenarios.

“We do a lot of social, emotional learning and then we go into a project-based learning time; where they do all hands-on learning projects,” said Karlson

She said after finishing their most recent project about community, they invited County Executive Garnar to speak to students about what he does while giving them the opportunity to ask questions of their own. Seventh Grader Aundrea Bryant said she enjoys participating in interactive projects like this and it has even helped get some of them out of their shell.

“I’m not much of like a talker I’m a little shy,” said Bryant “It was really cool to talk to the county executive. It was really cool ”

Karlson said at ACE they aim to ignite the love of learning in each child.

