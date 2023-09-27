Candor’s Main Street to be home to Two Brothers Pizza and Subs

CANDOR (WBNG) - Over in Candor at 82 Main St., the final touches are happening to Two Brothers Pizza and Subs.

Owners Bartt Smith and Terry Rose grew up in Candor and have always known this structure, which Rose said dates back to the 1870s.

“There’s just so many things that have been in here since this was built,” said Rose. “The history behind it all is what really captures me in this whole thing. Just being able to make a building come back alive that is so old.”

“Growing up here, you learn there were some special places that you remember,” said Smith. “Honestly, we’re trying to become one of those.”

The vision wouldn’t be possible without Terry’s son, Chad, who bought the place and then applied for a grant.

“Chad had an opportunity to be able to apply for a New York State Main Street Grant,” said Rose. “He did apply for it not thinking that he’d get it but he did.”

Once the transformation is complete, expect to see wood-fired pizza, wings, subs, appetizers and more.

“Our signature offering is going to be the wood-fired pizza,” said Smith. “We’re one of only a couple of the ovens in our county. So we’re hoping the uniqueness people will catch on to it and love it.”

Rose said whenever possible, expect local fruits, vegetables and more.

“You know, wintertime it’s kind of tough,” said Rose. “We will have our outside sources also. We’re going to do as much we can to bring the locals in with their stuff and help them out.”

Smith said a soft opening for some to test out the menu is slated for two to three weeks from now. If all goes according to plan, a month is not out of the question for the official opening. In addition to the restaurant, Mama O’s Country Market will share half of the space inside.

“Downtown has been kind of slow,” said Smith. “We’re hoping that between us, there’s a store next door, a brand new place opening down the road, we’re hoping that Downtown Candor can kind of become alive again.”

