Chenango County Historical Society hosting ‘Museum and More’ day

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Explore New York’s History with the Chenango County Historical Society as they host a “Museum and More” day, part of the “Path Through History Weekend” from Oct. 7 through the 9.

Visit one of the many museums on Rexford Street in Norwich on Oct. 7 for various family-friendly activities.

Visit the following to explore historical events taking place next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
Woman sentenced for striking teen with vehicle in Delaware County
2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Town of Richford saves $250,000 by purchasing building from Lourdes Hospital

Latest News

Chenango County Historical Society hosting ‘Museum and More’ day
Ice Cream Rescue
Firehouse Fundraiser with ‘Ice Cream Rescue’
Firehouse Fundraiser with ‘Ice Cream Rescue’
Around the Tiers