Chenango County Historical Society participates in worldwide ‘Day of Play’

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society, or CCHS, will participate in this year’s worldwide “Day of Play.”

The CCHS will take part in Nickelodeons and the Association of Children’s Museum global play event. The society will host a play-focused day of activities with Jenni’s Music, a local favorite.

Sherburne’s Jenni Larchar is known throughout the area for her interactive preschool programs, vocal performances, personalized music lessons and vast performance repertoire.

“We are going to get outside and set our play to music and we’re going to play with some instruments,” said Larchar. “We’re going to move our bodies to the music and sing songs together.”

The CCHS welcomes contributions to support future operations. For more information about the Chenango County Historical Society, visit the website.

