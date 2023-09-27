Chenango River stabilization project seeks to create space for nature to thrive

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Soil & Water Conservation District, the Chenango Greenway Conservancy and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition came together to work on a river restoration and conservation project. The results were keeping parts of the Chenango River from eroding as well as preserving the natural habitat.

Chenango Greenway Conservancy Board member and the original landowner Cathy Cruz knew the land was a floodplain when she originally purchased it. She donated the land to the conservancy so it could be used for conservation and preservation.

Once the land was donated, the Soil & Water Conservation District thought it might be the perfect place to start a river and land restoration project. District Manager Jennifer Kelly proposed the idea to the Upper Susquehanna River Coalition; they applied for a grant and got into action.

“I thought it would be interesting to see what the Upper Susquehanna Coalition Stream Team would recommend in this particular area with the stream bank erosion because we are working with the Chenango River and it’s a large watershed, it’s a large river,” said Kelly.

The Upper Susquehanna Coalition Stream used a method called Rosgen Toe Wood: It’s bioengineering with large wood debris. The river is lined with large pieces of wood and logs, along with willow stakes planted around the soil.

“The large wood causes an interruption in the near bank velocity that allows it to not erode at the toe of the streambank,” said Upper Susquehanna Coalition Stream Technician Mike Jura. “The willow will also help slow down the flow of the river.”

The conservation plan is to restore the wetland, plant more trees, and create natural habitats for wildlife. The project is also a major step toward flood prevention.

