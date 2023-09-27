Child killer James Wales denied parole for 5th time

James Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working...
James Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working on her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton.(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Convicted child killer and rapist James B. Wales has been denied parole for a fifth time.

That’s according to Shelly Wood, the sister of Cheri Lindsey, who was Wales’s victim in 1984. He murdered Cheri, who was 12, while she was working on her paper route in Binghamton.

In August, Wales sought parole on the basis of medical reasons after previously being denied parole four times.

“The Lindsey family has shown such unity and strength navigating the criminal justice system over the years and as a victim service provider, we hope this allows others to know that this community is behind you,” the Crime Victims Assistance Center said in a news release. Dealing with a crime as horrific as this can oftentimes divide families, the Lindseys are truly a light of hope for so many.  Our thoughts of peace are with them today and always.”

12 News has reached out to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell
Weitsman’s Davis College Campus sold for $4.5 million
Woman sentenced for striking teen with vehicle in Delaware County
2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls
Town of Richford saves $250,000 by purchasing building from Lourdes Hospital

Latest News

Weekly fall foliage update
Deputies seek public’s help finding man wanted on burglary warrant
Visit 'Two Brothers Pizza and Subs' on Facebook to learn more.
Candor’s Main Street to be home to Two Brothers Pizza and Subs
Tioga New Pizza Shop in Candor