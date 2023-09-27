Child killer James Wales denied parole for 5th time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Convicted child killer and rapist James B. Wales has been denied parole for a fifth time.

That’s according to Shelly Wood, the sister of Cheri Lindsey, who was Wales’s victim in 1984. He murdered Cheri, who was 12, while she was working on her paper route in Binghamton.

In August, Wales sought parole on the basis of medical reasons after previously being denied parole four times.

“The Lindsey family has shown such unity and strength navigating the criminal justice system over the years and as a victim service provider, we hope this allows others to know that this community is behind you,” the Crime Victims Assistance Center said in a news release. Dealing with a crime as horrific as this can oftentimes divide families, the Lindseys are truly a light of hope for so many. Our thoughts of peace are with them today and always.”

