Deputies seek public’s help finding man wanted on burglary warrant

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man on a burglary warrant in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Matthew McCloe was known to frequent the Dickinson Manor area of the Town of Dickinson. He is described as a 5 foot 10 inches tall, 185-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on McCloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1196.

