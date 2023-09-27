Disgraced Johnson City Middle School Principal pleads not guilty to charges

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Former Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson pleaded not guilty to charges against him Wednesday.

That’s according to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, who said the charges include luring a child in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Erickson resigned from his position in August. The Johnson City School District announced Steven Deinhardt would be the interim middle school principal until Erickson’s replacement is named.

Erickson was arrested on July 7 and charged with these crimes and attempted rape; a misdemeanor, after a Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined he was communicating with a minor over Snapchat.

That investigation determined Erickson tried to meet with the teen, who was a high school student, at a remote location to have sex. He apparently brought items such as a Grimace Shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets and condoms.

Following his resignation, the Johnson City School District said student safety was its top priority.

A trial date has not been announced.

