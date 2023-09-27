Dog Walking Forecast--Andi

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 (64-68) Wind E 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog and patchy frost. Low 42 Wind ESE Calm-5 mph

High pressure will start having a nice impact on our weather. We’ll have partly cloudy

skies with highs in the 60s today. Mostly clear tonight. Valley fog. Coldest areas

could see some isolated frost.

A low moving along the coast, along with an upper level low coming through the Great

Lakes will give us increasing clouds Thursday with some rain and showers Friday.

We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue

Monday and Tuesday.

