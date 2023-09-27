Erie takes Eastern League Championship after 0-0 win over Binghamton

Erie SeaWolves pitcher Brant Hurter
Erie SeaWolves pitcher Brant Hurter
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERIE, Pa. (WBNG) - Erie starting pitcher Brant Hurter went seven innings, allowing just three hits and no runs, leading the SeaWolves to a 10-0 win over Binghamton in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship, securing Erie’s first-ever EL title.

Erie began the scoring in the second inning with a solo homer from Jake Holton. Holton had two home runs in the game and three in the ELCS. Later in the second, Eliezer Alfonzo hit an RBI single, and Gage Workman hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Jordan Geber relieved Christian Scott and shut down Erie. Geber threw 2.2 hitless innings and struck out two batters.

In the fifth, Erie added three more runs. Trei Cruz hit an RBI single to make it 4-0, Chris Meyers hit an RBI single to make it 5-0, and Ben Malgeri drove in a run on a groundout to make it 6-0.

Holton clobbered his second homer of the night in the seventh inning with a two-run shot that made it 8-0. In the eighth, Workman smashed a two-run homer that made it 10-0.

