Get ready for some sunshine
Mainly dry too!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 (64-68) Wind E 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog and patchy frost. Low 42 Wind ESE Calm-5 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 68 (64-70) Wind SSE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 50 Wind SE 3-8
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 30% High 68 Low 52
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 54
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 54
High pressure will start having a nice impact on our weather. We’ll have partly cloudy
skies with highs in the 60s today. Mostly clear tonight. Valley fog. Coldest areas
could see some isolated frost.
A low moving along the coast, along with an upper level low coming through the Great
Lakes will give us increasing clouds Thursday with some rain and showers Friday.
We’re still expecting high pressure to drift out of eastern Canada. We’ll have sunshine
in the forecast for the weekend along with mild temperatures. These conditions continue
Monday and Tuesday.
