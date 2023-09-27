High school boys’ soccer scores (9-26-23)
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the scores from boys’ soccer games around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, September 26.
Vestal - 2, Union-Endicott - 1
Oneonta - 1, Chenango Forks - 3
Binghamton - 0, Maine-Endwell - 8
Tioga - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8
Horseheads - 8, Johnson City - 0
Waverly - 0, Seton Catholic - 5
Chenango Valley - 4, Owego - 3
Afton/Harpursville - 8, Sidney - 0
