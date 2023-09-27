Johnson City Senior Center holds ‘Senior Safety Day’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Senior Center partnered with the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad along with the Broome County Traffic Safety Program to host a Senior Safety Day at the center on Wednesday.

At the event, there was a special presentation and a carfit program that educates elders on features in their cars and how to operate them. Those in charge at the center said events of this nature are created in order to make sure that the individuals they care for are able to prepare themselves and others their age, to be aware of safety tips and precautions.

Broome County Coordinator for Traffic Safety Program Christine Marion noted these efforts can keep seniors healthy and safe.

“You know nobody really takes the time to go through these kinds of things with our senior population,” said Marion. “Our goal is to keep them independent and mobile and healthy and safe.”

The Johnson City Senior Center hosts various activities and programs for those a part of the center every month. Find more information on the website.

