Unseasonable warmth coming our way soon

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 35-45

Thursday: Sun and high clouds. High: 63-68

Thursday Night: 30% chance of a couple showers. Low: 49-54

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather remains in place through the evening and it will be a chilly night ahead. Overnight lows could support isolated frost in the coldest locations. Lows likely range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. Thursday looks quiet, too with sun and clouds.

By Friday, the weather looks a bit unsettled as an upper level low, currently in the western Great Lakes region, slides eastward into the northeast. It should spawn some showers or rain, but there is uncertainty so we’re keeping the percentage relatively low.

The weekend does still look dry and sunny with warmer weather expected. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and possibly stay there into next week.

