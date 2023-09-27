Weekly fall foliage update

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- More leaves are changing across the state, thanks to the recent stretch of seasonable temperatures.

To recap, in order for the leaves to show the beautiful colors that dot the trees in the state, there is a combination of three things that need to happen. The first is mild, sunny days. Highs were right around average for most of the week with sunshine. The second is a cool but not cold night. This means that in order to see bright colors, the region needs to see overnight lows in the 40s, which happened during the last week.

If you take a look at the average temperature for last week here in the Southern Tier, it was 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit below the climate average, with temperatures averaging 57.1 degrees. This means that the conditions were favorable last week for more leaves to begin to change color.

(WBNG)

Lastly, the amount of rain that falls also has an impact on leaves changing. Which, while the Southern Tier saw rain, it was about one-half inches below normal for the week. Taking all of this into account, that allowed for trees to begin the process of trees changing colors.

While the entire state is starting to see changes, the Adirondacks are showing the most color changes. Some parts of Western New York are showing some near-peak colors as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.