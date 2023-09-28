Another nice day

Showers to end the work week
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 68 (64-70) Wind SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% Low 50 (46-52) Wind E 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. .10-.25″ (.75″) 40% High 66 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ (.15″) Low 50 Wind N 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Early clouds, increasing sunshine. High 74 Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 56

We’ll have another pleasant day, but changes are coming. We’ll have some early sunshine,

but with an upper level low moving in from the west, and a low along the Coast, we’ll

have increasing clouds. There will be a few showers well after midnight tonight.

Rain and showers will be in the forecast for Friday.

High pressure will drift out of eastern Canada. After some early clouds Saturday, we’ll have

increasing sunshine. This will be the forecast for the weekend into the new work week. Along

with the sunshine, we’ll have warmer temperatures.

