Another nice day
Showers to end the work week
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 68 (64-70) Wind SE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% Low 50 (46-52) Wind E 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. .10-.25″ (.75″) 40% High 66 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ (.15″) Low 50 Wind N 3-8 mph
SATURDAY: Early clouds, increasing sunshine. High 74 Low 52
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 54
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 54
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 56
We’ll have another pleasant day, but changes are coming. We’ll have some early sunshine,
but with an upper level low moving in from the west, and a low along the Coast, we’ll
have increasing clouds. There will be a few showers well after midnight tonight.
Rain and showers will be in the forecast for Friday.
High pressure will drift out of eastern Canada. After some early clouds Saturday, we’ll have
increasing sunshine. This will be the forecast for the weekend into the new work week. Along
with the sunshine, we’ll have warmer temperatures.
