Chenango Greenway Conservancy prepares for 2nd annual ‘Race to the Face 5K Mountain Goat Challenge’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango Greenway Conservancy is hosting its second annual “Race to the Face 5K Mountain Goat Challenge” on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the group is excited to welcome the community to the trails of the “Stone Quarry.”

Greenway Board Member Scott Sutton said the property between the county and Stone Quarry has 500 acres of trail land.

“The Stone Quarry is just a short walk away from Downtown Norwich,” said Sutton. “So, we want to get people out there and get people active and let them know it’s not too far away.”

The Greenway purchased the Stone Quarry in 2021 and has worked then to make it into an accessible public recreation area for Chenango County residents and other tourists. People can either run or walk the 5K or be the first to make it to the face of the Stone Quarry, ringing the bell and winning the mountain goat challenge.

“There’s so many great trails up here,” said Greenway Board Member Jill Liberatore. “We want to get people outside and show them that you can be in nature, you can be among the trees. It’ll reduce stress levels, it’ll brighten your mood and you’ll just feel better being out here being in the fresh air.”

The race coincides with Chobani’s “Saturday in the Park” and kicks off at 12 p.m. from the Chenango County Courthouse. If you are interested in participating, you can register online or register in person on race day.

The goal of the Greenway is to give the public a first-hand experience of what they said will be “the thrill of a lifetime.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.