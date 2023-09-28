High school girls’ soccer scores (9-27-23)
(WBNG) - See the results from the high school girls’ soccer action from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 27.
Elmira - 0, Vestal - 4
Ithaca - 8, Johnson City - 0
Corning - 0, Union-Endicott - 2
Horseheads - 10, Binghamton/Windsor - 0
Norwich - 0, Seton Catholic - 1
Susquehanna Valley - 3, Chenango Forks - 2
Oneonta - 2, Owego - 4
Greene - 0, Unatego - 2
Unadilla Valley - 4, Schenevus - 1
Bainbridge-Guilford - 1, Delhi - 1 (TIE)
