High school girls’ soccer scores (9-27-23)

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - See the results from the high school girls’ soccer action from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 27.

Elmira - 0, Vestal - 4

Ithaca - 8, Johnson City - 0

Corning - 0, Union-Endicott - 2

Horseheads - 10, Binghamton/Windsor - 0

Norwich - 0, Seton Catholic - 1

Susquehanna Valley - 3, Chenango Forks - 2

Oneonta - 2, Owego - 4

Greene - 0, Unatego - 2

Unadilla Valley - 4, Schenevus - 1

Bainbridge-Guilford - 1, Delhi - 1 (TIE)

