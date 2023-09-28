iM3NY speaks on $1.5M grant awarded to ‘New Energy, New York’

iM3NY's campus is located in downtown Endicott.
iM3NY's campus is located in downtown Endicott.(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- State Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a $1.5 million fund for Binghamton University’s “New Energy New York Project” on Sept. 21.

The New Energy New York Project seeks to create a national hub for battery innovation and manufacturing in Upstate New York. The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is matched by dollars from the $63.2 million “Build Back Better Regional Challenge Award.”

The grant was secured by Senator Chuck Schumer in September of 2022. Chairman of IM3NY Shailesh Upreti shared what the fund can bring to the university.

“Before you get on the production floor and before you even start thinking of getting into this industry there’s a base level of knowledge that you need to acquire,” said Upreti. “I think this will help with working with Binghamton University and other colleges and agencies nearby to clear that ecosystem.”

Schumer said he hopes that the New Energy New York Project will assist in the effort to attract battery startups and supply chain companies to the Southern Tier. As well as that, Schumer hopes it will assist training programs to get local workers and students the experience needed to acquire a job in the battery industry.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disgraced Johnson City Middle School Principal pleads not guilty to charges
James Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working...
Child killer James Wales denied parole for 5th time
Deputies seek public’s help finding man wanted on burglary warrant
Robin Alpaugh with his 1966 Lincoln Lehmann-Peterson limousine.
Binghamton car collector heading to Rhode Island for respected car show
70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell

Latest News

Pedestrian bridge over I-81 to be demolished in early October
Oxford Memorial Library hosts free theater arts workshop, ‘Masks, Myths & Mimes’
Protestors, politicians agree: A government shutdown is not good
Warm October is likely