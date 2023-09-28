iM3NY speaks on $1.5M grant awarded to ‘New Energy, New York’

(WBNG) -- State Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a $1.5 million fund for Binghamton University’s “New Energy New York Project” on Sept. 21.

The New Energy New York Project seeks to create a national hub for battery innovation and manufacturing in Upstate New York. The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is matched by dollars from the $63.2 million “Build Back Better Regional Challenge Award.”

The grant was secured by Senator Chuck Schumer in September of 2022. Chairman of IM3NY Shailesh Upreti shared what the fund can bring to the university.

“Before you get on the production floor and before you even start thinking of getting into this industry there’s a base level of knowledge that you need to acquire,” said Upreti. “I think this will help with working with Binghamton University and other colleges and agencies nearby to clear that ecosystem.”

Schumer said he hopes that the New Energy New York Project will assist in the effort to attract battery startups and supply chain companies to the Southern Tier. As well as that, Schumer hopes it will assist training programs to get local workers and students the experience needed to acquire a job in the battery industry.

