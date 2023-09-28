Keegan Watson - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - ”If you want the PK, pick up the ball and he’s the one who picks up the ball for us,” said Chenango Forks head coach Jarod McMullen.

Chenango Forks senior midfielder Keegan Watson is the team’s designated penalty kick-taker.

It’s a high-pressure role that he’s grown into.

“I actually missed one because I was looking at the goalie. From then on, I’m not going to look at the goalie, just going to look down and place it. It’s worked since,” said Watson.

“We don’t have that uncertainty that other teams have where they might say ‘who’s taking this PK?’ this game. We don’t have that. We have our guy and we’re confident with him,” added Chenango Forks senior winger Connor Phillips.

It’s part of the reason he’s been a two-year captain for the Blue Devils. In the biggest moments, his team can count on him.

“He keeps everybody up. He keeps the morale up. He’s really the glue that keeps the team together,” said Phillips.

“First of all he’s a vocal leader. You’re going to hear him when he’s out there. That’s what we want. He keeps us organized, he keeps us together. So he’s that guy that keeps these guys going,” explained McMullen.

Keegan is part of a large upperclassman group for Forks. The team features 4 seniors and 10 juniors, which inspired their team motto of “now”.

“We have the experience. We’re gelling we have the chemistry and we know we put a lot of time in the offseason. It’s for this season. That’s why now is the time. This is the season to do it,” said McMullen.

So far they’re living up to it. They’re 7-1 and ranked fourth in the state in Class B. With the second half of the year approaching, it’s time to start looking towards the postseason.

“As a freshman, we had a solid 8 seniors but we didn’t get to play because of COVID. Feel like we were robbed. Now I have one last chance and it would really mean a lot if I could bring back that title,” said Watson.

The Blue Devils will need some clutch goals to go on a championship run and they know just the guy who’ll come through.

