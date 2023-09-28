The new month ahead starts warm

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. A passing shower or two is possible. Low:49-55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers, but 60% east. Rain could be steady to heavy at times, especially east. High: 59-66

Friday Night: 40% chance of some scattered showers and rain. Low: 50-55

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and a few showers are possible. Lows stay in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

By Friday, the weather looks a bit unsettled as an upper level low, currently in the lower Great Lakes region, slides eastward into the northeast. It will spawn some showers and some rain through the day. There is the potential of heavy rain near the surface low and to the north/northwest of it, but at this time it looks like the heaviest rain will fall well southeast, and out, of our area. Catskill region could see more than an inch of rain with lesser amounts moving west away from that area. If the feature that focuses the heavy rain east shifts west, it could bring some heavier rain than is currently forecast, closer to Binghamton. Continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.

The weekend does still look dry and sunny with warmer weather expected. A few rain showers could linger in the morning well east of Binghamton. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and stay there into next week. Some 80-degree temperatures could be found in the warmest valleys early to mid-next week.

