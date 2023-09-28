Oxford Memorial Library hosts free theater arts workshop, ‘Masks, Myths & Mimes’

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Oxford Memorial Library will be hosting a free theater arts workshop for 10-year-olds up to adult-aged individuals. The workshop is called, “Masks, Myths & Mimes.”

Children and adults can learn the ancient theater arts traditions such as mime, acting, playwriting, improv and more. Renaissance mask making, making a character mask using a plaster cast of a face can also be expected in the workshop.

The library will choose several myths which will adapt into short theater pieces for the final performance for friends and family. Youth Services Coordinator Jessica Tefft shared what to expect.

“Kids can expect to come in, they will learn how to make a cast of their face, they get to keep that and then, they will be learning how to use it to make a mask and how to mime and use it to make a production,” said Tefft. “They will actually be putting on a show.”

The workshop will be directed by Barbara Gregson of Gregson Theater. Those interested can register by calling the Oxford Memorial Library or visit the library at 8 Fort Hill in Oxford.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disgraced Johnson City Middle School Principal pleads not guilty to charges
James Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working...
Child killer James Wales denied parole for 5th time
Deputies seek public’s help finding man wanted on burglary warrant
Robin Alpaugh with his 1966 Lincoln Lehmann-Peterson limousine.
Binghamton car collector heading to Rhode Island for respected car show
70-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV in Endwell

Latest News

Pedestrian bridge over I-81 to be demolished in early October
iM3NY's campus is located in downtown Endicott.
iM3NY speaks on $1.5M grant awarded to ‘New Energy, New York’
Protestors, politicians agree: A government shutdown is not good
Warm October is likely