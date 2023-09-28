Oxford Memorial Library hosts free theater arts workshop, ‘Masks, Myths & Mimes’

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Oxford Memorial Library will be hosting a free theater arts workshop for 10-year-olds up to adult-aged individuals. The workshop is called, “Masks, Myths & Mimes.”

Children and adults can learn the ancient theater arts traditions such as mime, acting, playwriting, improv and more. Renaissance mask making, making a character mask using a plaster cast of a face can also be expected in the workshop.

The library will choose several myths which will adapt into short theater pieces for the final performance for friends and family. Youth Services Coordinator Jessica Tefft shared what to expect.

“Kids can expect to come in, they will learn how to make a cast of their face, they get to keep that and then, they will be learning how to use it to make a mask and how to mime and use it to make a production,” said Tefft. “They will actually be putting on a show.”

The workshop will be directed by Barbara Gregson of Gregson Theater. Those interested can register by calling the Oxford Memorial Library or visit the library at 8 Fort Hill in Oxford.

