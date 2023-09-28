Pedestrian bridge over I-81 to be demolished in early October

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A pedestrian bridge in the Town of Dickinson, built more than 50 years ago, is set to be torn down.

The long-standing walkway bridge allowed pedestrians to travel from Old Front Street to Bevier Street before being closed to through traffic in recent months.

Town of Dickinson Supervisor Michael Marinaccio said residents can expect this work to be done quickly.

“They have two to three weeks to complete the demolition,” said Marinaccio. “They also have until next May to clean up the debris, remove that and maybe do some restorative work. I think that it’s going to go quicker than that and the demolition is going to take less than a week.”

One of the reasons for the demolition is surveys done by the New York State Department of Transportation that show low usage by the community.

“They took these counts in the wintertime and the summertime and they were very low,” said Marinaccio. “You may have 20 people using that bridge going back and forth to either Otsiningo Park or wherever they may be going. That’s not a lot of people, so how do you justify that?”

When construction starts in early October, Marinaccio is warning people in neighborhoods nearby it may be noisy late at night.

“Because the bridge goes over I-81 which is one of the busiest highways in the area, it’s going to be done at night,” said Marinaccio. “The town is giving them a noise ordinance because it’s going to be noisy here in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with jackhammering and doing whatever they need to demolish it.”

Throughout the demolition process, no closures of I-81 or redirection of traffic are expected.

