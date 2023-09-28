Protestors, politicians agree: A government shutdown is not good

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The government could be shut down if Congress fails to agree on federal spending. Lawmakers have until Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to avoid disruptions to federal services.

In downtown Binghamton, frustrated residents of the triple-cities came out to the Metro Center, where Representative Marc Molinaro’s (R, NY-19) Office is located, to voice their demands and protest a shutdown on Thursday. If the government shuts down on Saturday, federal agencies deemed non-essential will have to suspend operations and some federal employees’ paychecks will be withheld.

One protestor, a member of Citizens Action; a nationwide liberal activist group with local chapters, told 12 News she was concerned with what could happen to WIC and SNAP benefits and Head Start programs should the government come to a halt.

Representative Molinaro, from his Washinton office, told 12 News over Zoom that he understands the concerns of his district and hopes that a deal would get done, noting that cooler heads would need to prevail for a spending deal to go through.

“I know the challenge of what a government shutdown looks like for communities and families,” he said. “The one thing I’m concerned about is how it impacts the ordinary family, small business, and farmers in the 19th Congressional District all throughout Upstate New York.”

Molinaro said the plan to avoid a government shutdown would need to respect taxpayers, protect the country’s borders, invest in communities, and protect the most vulnerable individuals in the nation.

The Republican emphasized that a government shutdown would hurt everybody; which was a common message between him and Thursday’s protestors. That included Co-Lead of Binghamton Indivisible, an activist group, Lori Wahila, who has run as a Democrat for local office in the past.

“All it does is hurt people,” Wahila said. “It hurts people. It hurts the government and hurts our readiness to defend the country because people might think it’s not going to affect them,” she said referring to the fact that members of the military won’t be paid.

Meanwhile, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) said a government shutdown would affect 70,000 federal employees across New York State. She noted that 30,000 service members would be furloughed or forced to work without pay until the shutdown ends -- but there is no telling when it will.

“A shutdown would mean that kids go hungry, troops don’t get paid, and the work of the critical federal agencies that make sure our food and water are safe goes undone,” said Senator Gillibrand. “It would have wide-ranging and long-lasting effects across our economy. We can’t afford to have it happen.”

The senator called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R, CA-20) to work with members of Congress. She said McCarthy and House Republicans were responsible for stagnant progress on funding America.

“He needs to work with the entire House of Representatives to reach a deal and in my view, he needs to work with Democrats and not his ultra-right-wing Republicans because it’s not our problem that he gave them a veto threat over his speakership,” Gillibrand said. “He’s supposed to be speaker of the entire United States he’s supposed to represent the entire country.”

Unlike Gillibrand, Molinaro refused to blame any individual for a government shutdown. He noted that the goal for the House is to present a budget proposal that would garner enough support so negotiations with the Senate could begin.

“I don’t engage in the finger-pointing,” Molinaro said. “It’s a useless and tired exercise that doesn’t produce outcomes. The people in Binghamton and Cortland County and Tompkins County and the 11 counties of the 19th Congressional District just want me working.”

