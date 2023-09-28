Restaurant week is back for its 13th year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the past 13 years, community members have been enjoying a week of three-course meals for an affordable price. The time has come again when “eatBing” presents its “Restaurant Week.”

Alexander’s Cafe has been participating since it opened in Downtown Binghamton, 10 years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Alexander Nichols, said he is excited to be participating again this year.

“For the last 10 years, we’ve come up with a different menu, always fresh, and that makes it a little more memorable because a lot of people look back to it and see it on their Facebook page ‘I remember last year we went to Alexanders and we tried those dehydrated candies,’” Nichols said.

This year, the cafe is offering a $15 menu that is running the whole day. With three first-course options, four-second courses options and three desserts including a gluten-free cheesecake and dehydrated M&Ms. Nichols said there is something for everyone.

“One of the memories I’m looking forward to is getting the new trendy dehydrated M&Ms we are handing out from Three Bros Candy Company,” Nichols said.

President of eatBing Marie Mckenna said grateful she is able to bring this back to the community again.

“It’s a really nice deal at this time because food prices have gone up so much it’s a way to go out to dinner and not spend as much money as usual,” Mckenna said.

Mckenna is also the co-owner of “Lost Dog Cafe.” She explained she has two favorite parts of Restaurant Week.

“I just love putting our menu together,” Mckenna said. “Always challenging ourselves trying to find something new and innovative. It may not always end up on our menu but it’s like having a fun little food week trying new foods. And seeing people who come out mainly for restaurant week.”

The other is supporting the charities. For every meal sold, the restaurants participating will donate fifty cents to “CHOW” and “Party With a Purpose.”

