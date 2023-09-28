Rural Health Network of South Central New York’s ‘Mash it up on a Monday’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South-Central New York will host a “Mash it up on a Monday” in celebration of the 25th anniversary. The anniversary will be celebrated on Oct. 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in Binghamton.

The event will feature keynote speaker Diane L., Brown, auction baskets, food and more.

Tickets can be purchased through the link for $45.

