Tioga County to update ‘Hazard Mitigation Plan,’ seeks community members’ input

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Tioga County will be updating its “Hazard Mitigation Plan” and seeks feedback on how it can improve the plan from its community members.

County officials will be asking questions such as how floods, storms, heat, cold and drought affect you and how can Tioga County reduce these impacts.

A survey was created for community members to fill out and the first public information meeting was announced for Oct. 4. The survey can be found by following this link.

“The hazards we identified in this plan are severe storm, drought, extreme temperatures and flooding,” said Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine. “And of course, for the Village of Owego especially in Tioga County, flooding causes the most damage and loss.”

Currently, Tioga County has identified various hazards throughout the county that they look to address.

