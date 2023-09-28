Warm October is likely

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Climate Prediction Center’s latest monthly outlook is showing above-average temperatures likely across the region for October.

The month will begin on the warm side as well, as the CPC’s 6–10 day temperature outlook shows an 80 to 90 percent chance of above average temperatures during that span. Average high temperatures are in the low-to-mid 60s, and recent model guidance is showing highs for next week in the mid-70s, about ten degrees above average.

Even the 8-14 day outlook is showing the potential for above-average temperatures as well, with a 60 to 70 percent chance to see warmer than average temperatures. It is important to note, that above average is anything above the 30-year climate norm. So that means we could see temperatures a degree or two above the normal average. This is to say we will not so mid-70s throughout the month, but it is trending to temperatures above those climate norms.

The monthly outlook shows a 50 to 60 percent of temperatures remain above-average, but we can expect to see a few below-average days given the nature of weather. Don’t put away the summer gear quite yet!

