70-year-old pedestrian dies days after SUV hits her

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a pedestrian has died following the injuries she sustained after an SUV hit her on Sept. 26.

The deceased woman was identified as Linette A. Beers, 70. She was walking at the intersection of Country Club Road and Hooper Road in Endwell when she was struck around 7:50 a.m. by an SUV driven by a 76-year-old woman.

Police initially reported that Beers was in critical condition after she struck. She died at Wilson Hospital.

Authorities did not mention any charges for the driver of the SUV.

