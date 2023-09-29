Fire on Badger Avenue destroys vacant building

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Endicott.

The call reporting a fire at 305 Badger Ave. came in at 6:16 a.m. The Endicott Police Department was the first to respond. Endicott Fire Department, Vestal FD, Endwell FD, West Corners FD and Union Center FD all arrived on the scene shortly after.

Earlier this year, a fire broke out in this same building doing significant damage, leading it to be vacant. As there are no utilities in this building Endicott Fire Chief Joseph Griswold said what caused the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, Stay with 12 News for more information.

